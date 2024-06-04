Joe Burrow Not Present at Bengals Open OTA
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was not present for the open media workout the Bengals went through on Tuesday.
A reason for his absence is unknown as of this writing with the quarterback still working his way back from wrist surgery. League sources tell James Rapien that Burrow is at the Bengals facility.
We will update this story with more information from Zac Taylor following practice.
