Look: Bengals Continue to Make History for Wrong Reasons
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4-8 after Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.
Cincinnati has scored 33 or more points six times this season. They're 2-4 in those games.
The Bengals have scored 38 or more points three times this year. They're 1-2 in those games with their lone win coming against the Raiders in Week 9.
Cincinnati is averaging 27.8 points-per-game in their eight losses, which would be the most in NFL history for a team with at least five losses according to Pro Football Network.
NFL teams that have scored 30+ points this season are 79-7. The Bengals have four of those losses. The Buccaneers and Colts are the only other teams to have lost games after scoring 30+ points according to PFN.
It has been a historic season for the Bengals—mostly for the wrong reasons. And Sunday's loss to the Steelers was just the latest example of the history they continue to make in 2024.
