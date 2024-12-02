All Bengals

Look: Bengals Continue to Make History for Wrong Reasons

These numbers are hard to believe.

James Rapien

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) snaps the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4-8 after Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Cincinnati has scored 33 or more points six times this season. They're 2-4 in those games.

The Bengals have scored 38 or more points three times this year. They're 1-2 in those games with their lone win coming against the Raiders in Week 9.

Cincinnati is averaging 27.8 points-per-game in their eight losses, which would be the most in NFL history for a team with at least five losses according to Pro Football Network.

NFL teams that have scored 30+ points this season are 79-7. The Bengals have four of those losses. The Buccaneers and Colts are the only other teams to have lost games after scoring 30+ points according to PFN.

It has been a historic season for the Bengals—mostly for the wrong reasons. And Sunday's loss to the Steelers was just the latest example of the history they continue to make in 2024.

Bengals Averaging Nearly 28 points-per-game in Losses
Bengals Averaging Nearly 28 points-per-game in Losses / Courtesy of Pro Football Network

