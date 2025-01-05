All Bengals

Look: Bengals' Playoff Chances Rise in Latest Projections After Win Over Steelers

The Bengals finish the season with a 9-8 record. They've won five-straight games.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor talk with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on the bench after a drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor talk with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on the bench after a drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — So you're saying there's a chance?

The Bengals beat the Steelers on Saturday night to improve to 9-8 on the season. They currently have a 30% chance of making the playoffs according to the New York Times simulator.

The Bengals need the Chiefs to beat the Broncos and the Jets to beat the Dolphins on Sunday to make the postseason.

The Bengals' chances go up to 47% if Kansas City beats the Broncos. They go up to 63% if the Jets beat the Dolphins.

Obviously both games have to go Cincinnati's way if they're going to make the playoffs.

Bengals Playoff Chances After Win Over Steelers
Bengals Playoff Chances After Win Over Steelers / New York Times Simulator

Published
