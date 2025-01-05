Look: Bengals' Playoff Chances Rise in Latest Projections After Win Over Steelers
CINCINNATI — So you're saying there's a chance?
The Bengals beat the Steelers on Saturday night to improve to 9-8 on the season. They currently have a 30% chance of making the playoffs according to the New York Times simulator.
The Bengals need the Chiefs to beat the Broncos and the Jets to beat the Dolphins on Sunday to make the postseason.
The Bengals' chances go up to 47% if Kansas City beats the Broncos. They go up to 63% if the Jets beat the Dolphins.
Obviously both games have to go Cincinnati's way if they're going to make the playoffs.
