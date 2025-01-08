All Bengals

Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Responds to Travis Kelce After Chiefs Star Says He Wanted Bengals in Playoffs

The rivalry continues, even with the Bengals' season over.

James Rapien

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) cuts against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) in the first quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) cuts against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) in the first quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs led 13-6 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 033 / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn't mince words when asked about Kansas City being "scared" to play the Bengals in the playoffs.

The Chiefs didn't play their starters and most of their backups in Week 18 after already clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Bengals needed the Chiefs to beat the Broncos to reach the postseason. Some speculated that the Chiefs were scared of the Bengals.

"I ain't scared of f---ing nobody," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. "I wanted them in the f---ing playoffs.

"I'll play them at the Walmart parking lot. I don't give a s--t," Kelce added. "We can have our own game in the offseason."

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt responded to Kelce on Instagram.

"CAP," Taylor-Britt wrote with a laughing emoji. "SHUT THAT SHI UP."

The Chiefs beat the Bengals 26-25 in Week 2. It's one of the best rivalries in the NFL and clearly it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Watch Kelce's comments here. Check out Taylor-Britt's post below:

Cam Taylor-Britt Responds to Travis Kelce
Cam Taylor-Britt Responds to Travis Kelce / CamJuice5/IG

