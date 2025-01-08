Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Responds to Travis Kelce After Chiefs Star Says He Wanted Bengals in Playoffs
CINCINNATI — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn't mince words when asked about Kansas City being "scared" to play the Bengals in the playoffs.
The Chiefs didn't play their starters and most of their backups in Week 18 after already clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The Bengals needed the Chiefs to beat the Broncos to reach the postseason. Some speculated that the Chiefs were scared of the Bengals.
"I ain't scared of f---ing nobody," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. "I wanted them in the f---ing playoffs.
"I'll play them at the Walmart parking lot. I don't give a s--t," Kelce added. "We can have our own game in the offseason."
Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt responded to Kelce on Instagram.
"CAP," Taylor-Britt wrote with a laughing emoji. "SHUT THAT SHI UP."
The Chiefs beat the Bengals 26-25 in Week 2. It's one of the best rivalries in the NFL and clearly it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Watch Kelce's comments here. Check out Taylor-Britt's post below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 51,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast