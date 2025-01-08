Travis Kelce Shoots Down Idea That Chiefs Were Scared of Bengals: 'I Ain't Scared of F****** Nobody!'
CINCINNATI — The Chiefs didn't play their starters and most of their backups in Week 18 after already clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The Bengals needed the Chiefs to beat the Broncos. Does that mean Kansas City was scared of letting Joe Burrow and Cincinnati into the playoffs?
"I ain't scared of f****** nobody," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. "I wanted them in the f****** playoffs."
The Chiefs finished the season 15-2. They have a bye this week. Meanwhile, the Bengals started the season 4-8, but won five-straight games to end the season. They fell just short of the playoffs, finishing with a 9-8 record for a second-straight season.
"I'll play them at the Walmart parking lot. I don't give a s***," Kelce said. "We can have our own game in the offseason.
I love competing against the greatest. The Bengals were a fun a** f****** team to watch there towards the end of the season."
The Chiefs beat the Bengals 26-25 in Week 2. Kansas City is hoping to win their third-straight Super Bowl this season.
Watch the clip below:
