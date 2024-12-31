Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Must-Win Matchup vs Pittsburgh Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, orange pants with black stripes and white socks on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati has to beat the Steelers to keep their playoff hopes alive. They also need the Jets to beat the Dolphins and the Chiefs to beat the Broncos to reach the postseason for a third time in four years.
Check out the uniform combo below:
