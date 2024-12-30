Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play in Sixth Primetime Game, With Five Being on the Road
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have to beat the Steelers on Saturday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.
They'll also play their sixth primetime game of the season and their fifth road primetime game.
The Bengals played the Commanders at home on Monday Night Football in Week 3.
Since then, they've played the Giants, Ravens, Chargers and the Cowboys in primetime road games.
Now that they're playing the Steelers on Saturday night, it'll be a fifth road primetime game for Zac Taylor's team. The 2024 Bengals are the only team in NFL history to play five primetime road games in a single season.
Cincinnati is 2-3 in primetime games this season with wins over the Giants and Cowboys. The Bengals are 8-8 on the year. It's worth noting that they did have a Week 15 home game with the Browns that was scheduled for Thursday Night Football. It was flexed out of the primetime slot.
Another win would give the Bengals their fourth-straight winning season and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. A loss would mean a disappointing end to a disappointing year.
