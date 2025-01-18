Look: Germaine Pratt Reacts to Idea That Bengals Could Cut Him This Offseason
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt could be a cap casualty this offseason.
Our own Jay Morrison gave a detailed look at possible cut candidates earlier this week. He gave Pratt a 75% chance of being cut.
"Missed tackles and poor angles were an epidemic for the 2024 Bengals defense, and Pratt was Patient 0," Morrison wrote. "Per SportRadar, Pratt’s 18 missed tackles were tied for the third most in the league – and second among linebackers. Missed tackles are a volume stat, and Pratt’s missed tackle percentage of 11.2 was not nearly as bad. That ranked 27th in the league among players with at least 68 tackles (four per team game played), and third among Cincinnati defenders behind safety Geno Stone (15.6) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (11.5)."
The Bengals would clear $5.6 million in cap space if they move on from Pratt.
The veteran didn't like the article, responding on X with a clown emoji. It's similiar to Joe Mixon's "that's clown behavior" line from last offseason.
It is worth noting that Al Golden is a finalist for the Bengals defensive coordinator job. He was the Bengals' linebackers coach for two seasons (2020-21).
Will Golden want Pratt on the roster if he takes the job? A reunion could help the 29-year-old's case to possibly stick around in 2025.
Check out Pratt's reaction below. For Morrison's entire breakdown, go here.
