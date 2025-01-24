All Bengals

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Hangs With Odell Beckham Jr. and CeeDee Lamb in Paris

The trio watched Victor Wembanyama lead the Spurs past the Pacers.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) smiles after completing a deep pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at PayCor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) smiles after completing a deep pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at PayCor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a record breaking 2024 season, becoming just the fifth player to win the NFL's Triple Crown since 1970.

He led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17).

Chase is in Paris with Odell Beckham Jr. and CeeDee Lamb. The trio attended the Spurs 140-110 win over the Pacers.

Lamb is obviously a top receiver in the NFL and Beckham is one of football's biggest stars. Check out a photo of the trio below:

Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Odell Beckham Jr. pose for a picture
Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Odell Beckham Jr. pose for a picture / Courtesy @OBJ on Instagram

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News