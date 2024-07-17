All Bengals

Look: Tee Higgins Shares Bengals Instagram Post Featuring Him and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a good sign.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) talks not he sideline during an off-season workout inside Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play on the franchise tag this season.

Cincinnati didn't sign the 25-year-old to a long-term extension before the July 15 deadline, which means he'll play this year on a one-year deal.

Despite not getting a multi-year extension, Higgins signed the franchise tender last month and plans to report to training camp on time.

The Bengals posted a photo featuring Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase on Wednesday with the caption "coming to a stadium near you."

Higgins shared the post on his Instagram story.

It may seem like a small gesture, but it shows that he has the right mindset ahead of training camp. If he plays at a high level this season, he'll put himself in position for a massive payday. Combine that with the chance to win a Super Bowl and Higgins appears to be bought in with training camp set to begin next week.

Check out his post below:

Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase / Tee Higgins/Instagram

James Rapien

