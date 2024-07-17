Look: Tee Higgins Shares Bengals Instagram Post Featuring Him and Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play on the franchise tag this season.
Cincinnati didn't sign the 25-year-old to a long-term extension before the July 15 deadline, which means he'll play this year on a one-year deal.
Despite not getting a multi-year extension, Higgins signed the franchise tender last month and plans to report to training camp on time.
The Bengals posted a photo featuring Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase on Wednesday with the caption "coming to a stadium near you."
Higgins shared the post on his Instagram story.
It may seem like a small gesture, but it shows that he has the right mindset ahead of training camp. If he plays at a high level this season, he'll put himself in position for a massive payday. Combine that with the chance to win a Super Bowl and Higgins appears to be bought in with training camp set to begin next week.
Check out his post below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback
The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season
Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day
A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender
Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp
PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team
PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties
Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast