Merry Christmas for Bengals? NFL Announces Entire Christmas Day Schedule for 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals won't be playing on Christmas Day this year. The NFL announced their final two Christmas Day games on Wednesday afternoon.
All three matchups are division rivalries. The Commanders will play the Cowboys and the Vikings will play the Lions. The league announced on Tuesday that the Chiefs will play the Broncos.
The Kansas City vs Denver game will be on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, the other two matchups will be on Netflix.
The entire 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. We'll react to the schedule reveal here.
