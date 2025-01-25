All Bengals

Pro Bowl Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins Comes Up With Outstanding Idea

The Anthony Munoz Offensive Lineman of the Year Award has a nice ring to it.

James Rapien

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) leaves the field after winning a game against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the AFC East title at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) leaves the field after winning a game against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the AFC East title at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bills Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dion Dawkins wants the NFL to make an Offensive Lineman of the Year Award.

It makes sense.

The MVP is generally a quarterback award. They have offensive and defensive player of the year.

An offensive lineman will never win MVP or Offensive Player of the Year.

In fact, it should be named the Anthony Munoz Offensive Lineman of the Year Award. Pay homage to Bengals legend Anthony Munoz, who's considered the best offensive lineman of all-time, while also recognizing the high-end offensive lineman that help make the NFL great.

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

