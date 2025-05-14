All Bengals

Report: Cincinnati Bengals to Open 2025 Regular Season Against Division Rival Cleveland Browns

The Bengals need to get off to a better start after opening the season 0-3 last year.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field for a drive in the second quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field for a drive in the second quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' 2025 regular season is going to start with a rivalry game: The Battle of Ohio.

The Cincinnati Bengals will head to Cleveland to play the Browns in the 104th Battle of Ohio on September 7.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported the news.

The Bengals lead the all-time series 55-48. Joe Burrow is 3-5 against Cleveland in eight starts against the Browns.

This will be the second time in three years that the Bengals will start the season in Cleveland. The Bengals lost to the Browns 24-3 to start the 2023 season.

The entire 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. We'll react to the schedule reveal here.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

