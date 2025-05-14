Report: Cincinnati Bengals to Open 2025 Regular Season Against Division Rival Cleveland Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' 2025 regular season is going to start with a rivalry game: The Battle of Ohio.
The Cincinnati Bengals will head to Cleveland to play the Browns in the 104th Battle of Ohio on September 7.
Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported the news.
The Bengals lead the all-time series 55-48. Joe Burrow is 3-5 against Cleveland in eight starts against the Browns.
This will be the second time in three years that the Bengals will start the season in Cleveland. The Bengals lost to the Browns 24-3 to start the 2023 season.
The entire 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. We'll react to the schedule reveal here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice
The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat
'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape
'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal
Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft