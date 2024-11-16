Report: Former Bengals Star Arrested Following Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones ran into the law again last night. The former Bengals cornerback was arrested on multiple charges following the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight in Texas.
"Authorities tell us Pacman was arrested and booked for alleged public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest andassault on a police officer," TMZ reported.
Jones has been arrested multiple times in the past, including with the Bengals (eight seasons), he was seen taken out of a hotel near AT&T stadium where the boxing match happened.
"Like thousands of other people in Dallas last night, Pac was in town for the fight and was enjoying himself, spending time with the fans," a Jones representative told TMZ. He denies all wrongdoing in the incident.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Exclusive: Jermaine Burton on 'Mistake,' Building Trust With Joe Burrow and Other Bengals Teammates
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Ja'Marr Chase's Chances of Winning the Triple Crown
Stat of the Jay: Bengals' Fourth-Quarter Defense Approaching Historic Levels of Futility
Joe Burrow Not Changing His Relationship With Officials Despite Hits, Uncalled Penalties
Mike Florio Reveals More Insight on 'Ugly' Bengals Negotiations With Ja'Marr Chase
Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Fined for Unnecessary Roughness After Hit on Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Put in Waiver Claim on Veteran Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue
Bengals Must Protect Joe Burrow Moving Forward, Even if it Means Getting Fined or Penalized
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja'Marr Chase's Greatness Beyond the Gaudy Stats
Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'
Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives for Bengals' Primetime Matchup With Ravens
Baltimore Ravens Releasing Former Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue Ahead of Matchup vs Cincinnati Bengals
'Nobody is Going to Baby You Anymore' - Joe Burrow, Other Bengals React to Jermaine Burton Being Inactive
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast