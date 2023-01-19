The Bengals take on Buffalo this Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Indianapolis Colts want to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the news as the Colts search for a new leader.

"The Colts requested an interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their head coaching job, per source," Pelissero tweeted.

Callahan has been with the Bengals as the OC since 2019. He helped mold the culture around the team and is now the longest-tenured coach at his position in the AFC North. He took over that mantle following Greg Roman's exit from the Ravens.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

-----

