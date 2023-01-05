CINCINNATI — The NFL has not announced the fate of Bills-Bengals, but they are reportedly leaning towards making it a no-contest. According to Pro Football Talk, "momentum" is growing for the game not to continue.

"Current momentum is pointing toward not resuming the Bills-Bengals game, and declaring it a no-contest," Mike Florio wrote. "Playoff seeding then would be determined based on the outcome of the Week 18 games."

Monday's game had huge implications for the AFC playoff race, and it all gets settled by win percentage with a no-contest. That would eliminate Cincinnati from No. 1 seed contention, but also make them AFC North champions before they even play Baltimore.

Cincinnati can get the No. 2 spot in this scenario if they beat the Ravens and Buffalo loses to the Patriots. The strength of victory tiebreaker gets triggered due to the same overall record, conference record, and record in common games. Cincinnati's wins have come against slightly better teams by record than Buffalo's, so the Bengals get the second seed.

Only the Ravens will have nothing to play for if the no-contest gets announced before Week 18.

Baltimore would be locked into the five-seed, while the Pats need to win to get in as the current seventh seed due to tiebreakers.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS. Watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

