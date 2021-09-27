September 27, 2021
Watch: Stephen A. Smith Eulogizes the Steelers Following 24-10 Loss to Bengals

"The Steelers are awful."
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were underdogs entering Sunday's game against the Steelers, but they controlled the game from start to finish and cruised to a 24-10 win

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reacted to the game on Monday morning. He believes the Steelers are officially dead. They fell to 1-2 on the season following the loss. 

Watch him eulogize the Steelers in the video below. 

-----

