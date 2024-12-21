Still Alive: Cincinnati Bengals Somehow Still in Playoff Contention
So you’re saying there’s a chance?
If I would’ve told you weeks ago that there would be a scenario where Cincinnati would have an opportunity at the playoffs, you would’ve called me crazy. As if the season couldn’t get anymore interesting, we’re in Week 16 and the Bengals still have an opportunity to sneak into the playoffs.
Sure, they’ll need help and the chances are slim. However, theres still a chance. At this stage of the season, with all of the adversity they’ve endured, it’s remarkable they’re still in contention.
A few things would need to happen. The simplest scenario would be for Cincinnati to win their final three games against the Browns, Broncos and Steelers. The Broncos would also have to lose their Week 18 matchup against Kansas City. Indianapolis has to lose one of their final three games against Tennessee, New York (Giants) or Jacksonville. Additionally, Miami would have to lose one of their remaining home games against San Francisco, Cleveland or New York (Jets).
Keep in mind that Miami owns the tie breaker in the event that Cincinnati and Miami both win out. So oddsmakers aren’t bullish on the Bengals’ chances and they certainly are slim, but there’s still an opportunity.
To be playing meaningful football in late December is remarkable considering all of the adversity that’s plagued this years team. In retrospect, it leaves you thinking about what could have been.
What if Cincinnati had beaten the Patriots in Week 1? We would then be discussing a scenario where the Bengals make the playoffs with a win against the Dorian Thompson-Robinson led Cleveland Browns this week and a win over Denver in Week 17.
Nonetheless, we approach the last few weeks of the season with the possibility of sneaking into the back door of the tournament. At that point once you're in, anything can happen. So yes, there is a chance.
