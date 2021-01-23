Look: Two More Quality Bengals' Uniform Designs

CINCINNATI — Plenty of Bengals concept uniforms have been released over the past few days following Thursday's "new stripes" announcement.

We posted four designs on Thursday afternoon and a few more that evening in our quest to help the Bengals find the best looking stripes possible.

The AllBengals team has found a few more concepts that are worth checking out. The first one comes from University of Cincinnati student Tyler Macenko.

The Bengals' helmets aren't changing, but these are some of the best mock uniforms out there. They're unique, but also pay homage to the past.

If the NFL allows multiple helmets in the future, then the "white tiger" edition is a must. The "lights out" edition helmet is an intriguing idea too.

The second one comes from UniMockUps. Check them out below.

These are simple and clean, but the unique tiger stripes spice things up.

These are two more great options that have been released in recent days. Both of them bring back the leaping tiger logo, which fans have been clamoring for in recent years.

Check out the other uniform designs and other Bengals information below.

