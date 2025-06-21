Watch: Joe Burrow Surprisingly Inaccurate During Throwing Session at Fanatics Fest
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow may be known for his accuracy, but the star quarterback struggled to hit the mark on Saturday.
Burrow is one of the many stars at Fanatics Fest. He missed the mark on multiple throws during the baseball segment of Saturday's festivities.
He may not be able to throw it, but Burrow hit four home runs during batting practice with the Reds in 2023.
Watch him miss the mark with most of his throws below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time
Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category
Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander
Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025
Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings
Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals
Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?