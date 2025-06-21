All Bengals

Watch: Joe Burrow Surprisingly Inaccurate During Throwing Session at Fanatics Fest

Burrow is the most accurate passer in NFL history. He's completed 66.1 percent of his passes since being drafted in 2020.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0095
/ Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow may be known for his accuracy, but the star quarterback struggled to hit the mark on Saturday.

Burrow is one of the many stars at Fanatics Fest. He missed the mark on multiple throws during the baseball segment of Saturday's festivities.

He may not be able to throw it, but Burrow hit four home runs during batting practice with the Reds in 2023.

Watch him miss the mark with most of his throws below:

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

