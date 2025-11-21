Zac Taylor Reveals Game Statuses For Joe Burrow, Other Bengals Stars Entering Patriots Matchup
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor met with the media briefly on Friday to give game statuses for injured players like Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson, and more.
Hendrickson is out, while Samaje Perine is doubtfull after no practices for either player all week. Mike Gesicki will be questionable following his return to the field this week, same with Daijahn Anthony.
All eyes are on Burrow, though, Taylor did not give an official decision and Burrow is questionable entering Sunday's game after he went through another practice session in what is more of a walkthrough on Fridays. He will be elevated to the active roster off of injured reserve on Saturday afternoon if Cincinnati decides he's healthy enough to return from his turf toe ailment.
Taylor told the media on Friday that Burrow "has done everything he can to make himself ready to go."
Zac Taylor has been understandably coy with his Burrow approach all week.
"Well, we don't know that yet," Taylor said earlier this week on 700 WLW about Burrow playing on Sunday. "It's kind of a balance of Joe Flacco hasn't been practicing on Wednesdays, so it was a great opportunity to get Joe Burrow out there to take as many reps as possible. So yeah, he took all the reps, but that was a balance with Joe, who has not been practicing on Wednesdays for the last few weeks, and so we'll just keep working through these next couple of days."
Cincinnati may have to win out to make the 2026 AFC Playoffs after Houston upset the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. The result made it even less likely that a 9-8 team will get one of the Wild Card spots.
The battle against New England kicks off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
