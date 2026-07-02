Bengals Defender Named Breakout Piece on Road Map to Super Bowl LXI

Sports Illustrated is working through its road map to the Super Bowl series for all 32 teams this coming season, and the Bengals got their star treatment this week. Writer Matt Verdarame likes what the team has done throughout this offseason, noting they can be a dangerous force in the AFC if all the health boxes stay checked this fall.

Star cornerback DJ Turner II is one player who got fully featured in the piece. He's more of a local than a national star, but he could pop this fall and really break out as Verdarame predicts.

Breakout Ready

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) grabs a water at Bengals practice, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Cincinnati has been horrific defensively over the past two seasons, but not because of Turner," Verdarame noted. "In fact, if the Bengals get rolling on that side, expect Turner to be a big reason why. In 2025, Turner had his best season as a third-year pro, including posting personal bests in completion percentage allowed (47.9%), yards per target (6.4), quarterback rating (75.6), yards after catch (127) and yards per completion (13.4). Only 25 years old, Turner will be entering his prime and should be better in the second year of Golden’s system.

"Going into a contract year, Turner could work himself into Pro Bowl conversations if he continues trending the right way. And in a league where the cornerback market has exploded, including this offseason when Trent McDuffie became the first corner to ever receive $100 million guaranteed, Turner could be in line for a huge payday."

Turner was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL last season. All those great marks listed above also mixed with a whopping 18 pass breakups (tied for the third most in the NFL last season).

He's seemingly in a great headspace after expanding his travel horizons even more this offseason and could be fully distraction-free if Cincinnati inks him to a contract extension over the next eight weeks.

Durability isn't much of a question for Turner as he comes off a career-high 974 snaps last season. All eyes are on Joe Burrow to stay healthy and guide the ship to postseason waters.

"The obvious, looming question is whether Burrow can finally stay healthy," Verdarame wrote. "The offensive line in front of him remains a concern, with the same starting five as last year still in place. In 2025, the line ranked a respectable 15th in pressure rate allowed (33.2%), but Burrow was battered, going down in Week 2 with a toe injury that sidelined him for nine games.

"If Burrow plays a full season, surrounded by Chase and fellow star receiver Tee Higgins, the Bengals have a chance to not only reach the postseason for the first time since 2022, but also potentially win the AFC North and make a run. If not, it’ll be another lost season with Joe Flacco playing out the string."

Check out the full look at Cincinnati's road map here.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.