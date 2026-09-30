Bengals Leaning Into Winning Uniform Combination for Jacksonville Game

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming back in black.

After a two-game road swing to Houston and Pittsburgh, the Bengals will return to Paycor Stadium on Sunday to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, and when they do, they’ll be wearing black jerseys and black pants.

Orange stripes on the pants and orange socks will round out the uniform combination, which the team has worn seven previous times since the “New Stripes” redesign in 2021.

And it’s been a winning combination, including the most recent outing when the Bengals defeated the Arizona Cardinals 37-14 in Week 17 last season.

It’s the second game in a row the Bengals will wear black pants after doing so last week at Pittsburgh.

Bengals Own 4-Game Winning Streak Against Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) looks to make a throw over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Browning helped the Bengals win 31-27 after Joe Burrow was injured. Browning ended his day 21-for-32 throwing for 241 yards, three total touchdowns and three interceptions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This will be the first time since Weeks 15 and 16 in 2023 the Bengals have worn black pants in back-to-back games.

Here are the previous seven games with the black-black-orange-orange combination.

Week 17, 2025: Bengals 37, Cardinals 14

Week 9, 2025: Bears 47, Bengals 42

Week 4, 2024: Bengals 34, Panthers 24

Week 18, 2022: Bengals 27, Ravens 16

Week 9, 2022: Bengals 42, Panthers 21

Week 2, 2022: Cowboys 20, Bengals 17

Week 16, 2021: Bengals 41, Ravens 21

The Bengals own a four-game winning streak against the Jaguars, which is their longest active streak against any opponent.

Cincinnati has won eight of the last 10 in the series dating back to 2008, and four of the last five played at home.

“Talented group, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said of the Jaguars. “Obviously we played them last year in Game 2 of their tenure, so there's been a lot of football played since then. Respect for the scheme. Another really good duo of edge defenders.

“It's a winning football team, and Liam (Coen) is doing a hell of a job there,” he added. “You see that in all three phases of their team, and their defense for sure. We're in the early stages of getting ready, but it's going to take our best.”

In addition to the edge rushers – Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen – Jacksonville features the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, cornerback Travis Hunter, who notched his first career interception last week.

“You don't get picked where he got picked and have the career that he had in college without being in that fraction of guys that have a chance to be special,” Pitcher said. “I would say that he lives in that fraction. He's in Year 2, and I'm sure they've seen a lot of development from him, and they hope that there's more there. Hopefully he doesn't develop on Sunday.”

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