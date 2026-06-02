The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the best teams in the league, on paper, for the last six or seven years. This hasn't resulted in much success on the field because of injuries and one of the worst defenses in the league over the past few seasons, but in the early 2020s, the Bengals were a bit of a powerhouse after they added Joe Burrow.

Adding Burrow, alongside a few other weapons, flipped a switch for the Bengals and quickly turned them into a force in the AFC. But Burrow's injury history has kept him from dominating the league at the rate that he should be.

Now that he's healthy, Kalshi has him favored to win the MVP award. The prediction market gives Burrow an 11% chance to win the award, which is slightly higher than Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson's odds to win the award.

Joe Burrow Favored To Win 2026 NFL MVP Award

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) talk between plays in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's the full list of top Kalshi odds for the 2026 MVP award:

Joe Burrow 11%

Josh Allen 10%

Lamar Jackson 10%

Justin Herbert 9%

Caleb Williams 6%

Drake Maye 6%

Dak Prescott 6%

Matthew Stafford 6%

Patrick Mahomes 6%

Brock Purdy 5%

An 11 percent chance is equal to around +750 odds. This means betting $10 would net just over $75 in return.

Burrow has the talent to win the award. He has the weapons around him that help elevate his game to the top of the league. Last season, Matthew Stafford won the award based on passing talent alone. Burrow could follow suit.

Burrow's health is obviously a big factor in these odds. If he can stay healthy, he will likely be an MVP frontrunner. If injuries pop up again, he has no chance.

The Bengals greatly improved their defense over the offseason, which gives them a much better chance to win games. Part of winning the MVP is winning at least 10-11 games. The Bengals have struggled to stack victories over the last few years, but they should be able to compete for double-digit wins after all the 2026 additions.

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