Former Bengals Safety Defends Latest Jordan Battle Performance Against Jaguars

The momentum a 2-0 start can generate in a league like the NFL is a real bonus.

On the flip side, two straight losses, both being close games that could have been won, quickly grind any of that momentum to a halt. That is where the Cincinnati Bengals are right now, following their 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last Sunday felt bleak on most fronts: quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 428 yards but had two costly interceptions, star wideout Ja’Marr Chase went down with a concussion in the first half, and Tee Higgins left with a groin injury at the game’s fourth-quarter climax.

And that’s just on the offense.

Defensively, the Bengals broke more than they bent, and players like Jordan Battle are taking the brunt of the blame.

Battle’s Missed Tackles Under Scrutiny

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) celebrates and interception in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The game was tied at 17 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Against the Jaguars, the Bengals missed a total of 12 tackles in a five-point loss; those tackles make all the difference.

And while Battle wasn’t responsible for all 12, his misses felt the loudest and seemed to come at the most crucial points, as Sunday became an equal mix of overcommitting to an opponent, taking a wrong angle in the open field, and failing to get players out of bounds.

Earlier Monday, former Ole Miss safety and 2024 seventh-round draft pick Daijahn Anthony posted on X.

I barely get on twitter but I hate the fact I see so much Jordan battle slander check his stats for the last 3 years he missed a couple tackles yesterday wow he plays safety in the nfl it happens but yall not gone sit right here and ignore all the production he has had over his… — daijahn anthony (@daijahn5) October 5, 2026

Head coach Zac Taylor was also asked about Battle’s missed tackles.

“I think there’s a lot of great examples of Jordan Battle tackling. The one coming out of the post is the one we got to get on the ground. There are a bunch of other examples where he does come out of the post and get people down with some tough tackles on the sidelines,” opened the 8th-year head coach.

Battle eanred a solid 70.7 Pro Football Focus grade in the game, but did notch a rough 32.9 tackling grade.

So far this season, Cincinnati’s defense ranks 13th in points allowed per game at 21.3, and 22nd in yards allowed per game at 347.5.

“So, again, he has to be a standard-setter for us in that way. It’s a disappointing one for us, the one that got out. And there are some great examples of him doing an excellent job of it,” Taylor said

Up next for the Bengals is the 0-4 Miami Dolphins this Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

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