Joe Burrow has always spoken fondly and with a lot of reverence for Aaron Rodgers in the past, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback didn’t want to say too much about the ongoing dysfunction in Pittsburgh that led to the Steelers releasing the future Hall of Famer today.

“I don't know much about the situation,” Burrow said. “It's certainly surprising, but I don't know much.”

With the Steelers sitting just one game behind the Bengals in the AFC North standings, a quarterback switch in Week 12 isn’t ideal.

And it could be something that benefits the Bengals in their pursuit of a division championship for the first time since 2022.

Burrow Eyes Thanksgiving as Work Day but Pauses To Give Thanks

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline as Joe Flacco takes over under center in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One way Rodgers release does resonate with Burrow is that it’s a reminder of how fortunate he feels to be in the position he is.

“I'm always thankful to be to be playing and certainly don't take being a quarterback in the NFL for granted,” he said. “I've worked really hard for it, certainly. But it takes a lot of luck and being in the right place at the right time to be in this spot, and I've had a lot of people that have helped me get here, and I’m super, super grateful for all those people.”

Burrow enters Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a 74.2 completion percentage, which is just shy of the NFL record Drew Brees set while playing for the Saints.

Brees posted a 74.4 in 2018 and 74.3 in 2019.

“It's a huge, huge part of playing quarterback, is being accurate enough to let those guys go to work,” Burrow said. “It's something I take pride in.

“Certainly gotta keep improving and would love for my career at the end of it to look like his.”

Despite the admiration for Brees, Burrow said he doesn’t feel any extra oomph in facing a Saints team that Brees led for 15 seasons.

“I think it would mean a little more if we were playing down there,” Burrow said.

Burrow still has a lot of fans in the Louisiana region after leading LSU to the national title and winning the Heisman trophy there in 2019.

He admitted it’s meaningful to have that support from so far away.

“People in Louisiana love their culture, they love their football, and they love their people, and I became that,” he said. “Certainly it doesn't surprise me in Louisiana, but when we played in Houston this year, I always forget how many people relocated after Katrina to Houston. I saw a lot of No. 9 jerseys in the stands that day – purple ones – and a lot of people saying, ‘Go Tigers.’ I always forget about that, but that was a pleasant surprise.”

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