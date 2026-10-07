Latest Head Coaching Hot Seat List Throws Zac Taylor in a Complicated Category

Every game in the NFL season matters. That's why the Cincinnati Bengals, coming off their second straight loss in the 2026 season, have some folks on edge.

The 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday moved the Bengals to 2-2 on the young season. While the sky may not be falling, the chances that it will soon start raining meatballs are growing higher.

A season that ends with the Bengals missing out on the postseason for a fourth straight season may all but seal the fate of head coach Zac Taylor. On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr revealed his latest head coaching hot seat list, and Coach Taylor landed on the list in a very interesting spot.

Time For Panic?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Orr broke down the hot seat list in tiers. For Coach Taylor, he is in tier 3, which is also known as the tier of "Established names battling staleness, time and circumstance." The Bengals head coach is listed at number five on the hot seat ranking.

"The Bengals exiting a loss to the Jaguars having almost completely reverted to the 2025 version of themselves officially took the polish off what was a promising Zac Taylor offseason," wrote Orr. " Taylor is under contract through the 2027 season, making this the offseason where he would either sign a Band-Aid, LaFleur-style extension or separate from the Bengals for good. Taylor will always be under the microscope given the ticking clock on Burrow’s prime. With teams like the Bills making similar pivots in the offseason to turn away from successful, established head coaches, and a likely surge in interested candidates, the Taylor conversation will likely become a weekly fixture if the Bengals remain mired in mediocrity. "

Now Or Never

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor talk during a time out in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the loss on Sunday, Taylor's overall record as the head coach of the Bengals sits at 54-65. Taylor has taken this franchise to heights not seen in decades; however, just like Orr pointed out, things are growing stale.

Some of the chatter this summer was about this being a so-called now or never year for the team. A date against the lowly Miami Dolphins awaits them this Sunday. It's weird to call a game against an opponent who is 0-4 a must-win, but Coach Taylor can't afford any slip-ups against lower caliber teams.

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