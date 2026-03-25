Bengals Met With All-American DT Multiple Times Before Ohio State's Pro Day

The Cincinnati Bengals addressed their defense a little bit in free agency by adding Bryan Cook, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe, but they haven't done anything else of note to bolster the unit after it was one of the worst in the NFL last season.

The Bengals likely have their eyes on the NFL draft, where they hold the No. 10 pick as well as a top pick in the second round. Both of these selections should be used on defensive players unless Jeremiyah Love falls to pick No. 10. And the Bengals seemingly have a lot of players to keep an eye on.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI recently talked with Ohio State All-American defensive tackle Kayden McDonald ahead of his pro day on Wednesday. While talking to Melo, McDonald revealed that he met with the Bengals at the NFL Combine and has a planned top-30 visit with Cincinnati as well.

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Bengals Have Met With Ohio State Star Kayden McDonald Multiple Times

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I feel like I’ve been meeting with pretty much every NFL team. It’s a total blessing. Formal interviews, Zoom meetings, it really feels like it’s been every team (laughs)," McDonald said, via Melo. "I had formals at the NFL Combine with the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, and a few others.

"I’ve been on Top 30 visits. I have one with the Bengals, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Ravens, Bears. Every team that needs a physical defensive tackle has been in touch with me."

McDonald is in a bit of a weird spot for the Bengals. Cincinnati holds the No. 10 pick in the first round as well as pick No. 41 at the top of the second round. McDonald is projected to go anywhere between pick No. 15 and pick No. 30.

As a result, there are two routes for the Bengals to end up with him on their roster.

Route 1: They like him so much that they reach on him at pick No. 10. This would take quite a bit of convincing from McDonald and his agent, though it's not an unprecedented idea. Teams reach on players they see as good fits every year.

Route 2: The Bengals trade back from pick No. 10 or they trade up from pick No. 41. If Cincinnati is confident it can land McDonald at, let's say pick No. 18, it could trade back, land additional draft capital, and select McDonald. On the contrary, if he slides to pick No. 20, the Bengals could use the No. 41 pick and other draft capital to trade back into the first to land him.

Either way, they're keeping a close eye on him.

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