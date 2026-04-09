Bengals Reportedly Hosting Quality Linebacker Prospect For Draft Visit

As the Bengals continue to visit with players ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, another visit with a top linebacker prospect is on the docket in Cincinnati with Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter.

Arye Pulli reported the visit this week.

"The Bengals are hosting Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter on a pre-draft visit. Projected Day 2 pick, likely in the third round," said Pulli via X.

After previously visiting with the likes of Sonny Styles and Jake Golday it is clear that the Bengals are be ready to address multiple defensive positions early in the draft, likely on Day 2 with Ohio State's Sonny Styles projected to be picked before the Bengals are on the clock at No. 10.

Trotter Fits The Mold

Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates a defensive stop as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier during the NFL Combine, Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden made it crystal clear that he did not want to play Demetrius Knight Jr. on the line of scrimmage as much anymore, where as with Trotter he would have somebody capable of playing on the line much more effectively.

"We’ve gotta get better. We’ve gotta get deeper. Obviously having somebody with a combo presence," Golden said during the combine. "I would prefer not to ask Demetrius to play on the line of scrimmage as much as we did."

Trotter makes his money as a blitzer, as he did not do much at all of note in coverage during his college career. He can knife through traffic well, uses his vision effectively to track down ball carriers in the run game, and defeats blocks with heavy hands at the point of attack.

The biggest concern comes with him as an athlete, as he did not test, and at only 20 years old, there could be early growing pains at the NFL level.

With the exception of Styles, the Bengals ideal linebacker in the draft is obviously someone like Golday or Trotter who have proven to be capable blitzers and run defenders when coming down to the line of scrimmage.

They could have the option to draft either one too. Golday is projected to get plucked in the second round and may be there when the Bengals are on the clock at 41st overall, while Trotter tracks to be available in the third round when they pick 72nd overall.

Source: The #Bengals are hosting Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter on a pre-draft visit.



Projected Day 2 pick, likely in the third round. pic.twitter.com/g6IQGg01VX — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) April 9, 2026

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