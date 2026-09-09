In less than a week, the Cincinnati Bengals kick off the 2026 regular season with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All summer long it has felt as if the expectations for this Bengals squad have been a deep run in the playoffs, or some uncomfortable conversations need to be had about the future.

As fans prepare for Week 1, ESPN recently revealed a simulation of the 2026 season. For the Bengals faithful, you may want to turn your head.

What Do The Computers Know?

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow answers questions from media during a press conference after practice at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Seth Walder of ESPN shared the latest Football Power Index, which simulates the season thousands of times to build projections.

In just one of the thousands of projections, ESPN focused on one that doesn't shine a pretty light on the Bengals. In this simulation, the Bengals finished 9-8, earning second place in the AFC North, behind the Baltimore Ravens.

That's not the record anyone in this fan base was hoping for, but given this simulation, it was still good enough to make the postseason. However, that's where things get even worse.

Cincinnati Bengals players run drills at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the Wild Card round, the Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs and lost 32-23. Of course, this is a simulation. But something tells me that if that becomes a reality, things are going to be in a bad way around the city of Cincinnati.

Walder did stress that this is just one outcome of many, so maybe don't take it so seriously. But Marvel superhero Dr. Strange once told us about only one outcome, and all of us nerds remember how that turned out.

The Time For Talk Is Done

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a pass during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Predictions, previews, and even simulations, the time for that is almost in the past. Soon, the play on the field is the only thing that matters.

If the Bengals are still looking for another chip to add to their shoulder this season, then they should not look any further than this simulation.

Analytics are fun, but watching the action actually take place is the greatest prize of all. Time for the Bengals to shut down the simulations.

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