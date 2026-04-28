Recapping Every Bengals 2026 NFL Draft Pick and What They Bring to the Roster

The Cincinnati Bengals finished their 2026 NFL Draft by welcoming seven new players to the organization. The Bengals made headlines when they shipped off their No. 10 overall pick in the draft to the New York Giants to address their defensive line woes by adding Dexter Lawrence.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was thrilled about the results of the draft. He took to Instagram to share a photo saying the team got better, highlighting a successful throwing session that day at the same time. Below is each draft pick and how they can improve the Bengals roster in 2026.

Bengals Strengthen Defensive Line In Second Round

Cincinnati Bengals second round pick Cashius Howell speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals selected Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell with their first pick in the draft. Howell turned heads with his performance in his last season with the Aggies as the 2025 SEC defensive player of the year. Howell joins a defensive line that should turn a 180 from last season. Howell recorded 11.5 sacks last year with the Aggies and joins his former Texas A&M teammate Shemar Stewart on the Cincinnati defensive line.

The Bengals wisely went defense again in the third round, selecting Washington defensive back Tacario Davis. Davis logged 19 tackles and two picks in his 2025 season with the Huskies, and should have a great chance to become a Day 1 starter for Cincinnati in the 2026 season. Davis earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2023 and second-team All-Big 12 in 2024 with the Arizona Wildcats.

Bengals Go To The SEC For Offensive Line Help In Fourth Round

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn offensive lineman Connor Lew (OL32) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Cincinnati addressed their offensive line needs to keep Joe Burrow healthy for the entirety of the 2026 season by selecting Auburn center Connor Lew in the fourth round. Lew was the team captain for Auburn last season, and started the first seven games of the season before suffering a season-ending injury that likely made him slide down in the draft. Lew was the highest-graded offensive lineman in four of the seven games he played in 2025.

The Bengals selected Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young in the fourth round. Young shined in his last season with the Bulldogs, logging 26 receptions for 358 yards and one touchdown. Young has experience playing against the best cornerbacks at the collegiate level.

While wide receiver isn't necessarily a need for Cincinnati going into the 2026 season, adding another weapon through the draft for depth isn't a bad idea. Young has a 6’3 frame and recorded a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Cincinnati went back to the well to address their offensive, selecting Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker. While Parker is most likely more of a project, the offensive line troubles the Bengals have had over the past few years means he could win a starting job.

Bengals Take Flyer On Texas Tight End

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas tight end Jack Endries (TE06) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Bengals selected Texas tight end Jack Endries with their first of two seventh-round picks. Endries logged 33 receptions for 346 yards and three touchdowns in his last season with the Longhorns. The Bengals tight end room is one that is fairly wide open, and Endries could shock some fans and become the No. 2 or even No. 1 option at tight end for 2026. Endries combine performance turned heads as he logged a 4.62 40-yard dash.

The Bengals finished their 2026 NFL Draft where they started it, by addressing the defensive line. Cincinnati selected Navy defensive lineman Landon Robinson with pick No. 226. Robinson logged 6.5 sacks and 64 total tackles in his 2025 season with the Midshipmen. While undersized at 5-11, 293 pounds, taking a flyer on a productive defensive lineman is a pick that Bengals fans shouldn't take umbrage at.