Three Edge Rushers the Bengals Could Target Before the NFL Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals escaped Sunday with a win, but their depth at defensive end took a hit. Cashius Howell suffered a right wrist injury that will require surgery during a 46-36 overtime victory over Tennessee, while Cedric Johnson exited with a left ankle injury.

Cincinnati improved to 5-2, and Boye Mafe increased his team-leading sack total to 5.5. Adding another veteran could help protect the pass rush from further injuries and give defensive coordinator Al Golden more options down the stretch.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, giving the Bengals time to evaluate their needs and explore the market. Here are three edge rushers to consider as potential targets.

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mack would give Cincinnati an experienced option for its playoff push, but it won't come without competition to acquire him. The Chargers are 0-7, and Mack is on an expiring contract. The Chicago Bears are believed to be interested in acquiring him.

The 35-year-old is on a one-year, $18 million contract, which would make him a rental unless the Bengals negotiate an extension. That structure could appeal to a team seeking immediate help while continuing to develop its younger defensive ends.

Mack would work opposite Mafe, giving Golden another option in obvious passing situations. The Bengals would need to weigh the draft compensation against the remaining salary.

Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Bengals, Sweat would be a bigger investment with potential value beyond this season. The 29-year-old recorded a career-high 12 sacks in 2025 and is under contract through 2028.

The asking price could be the obstacle. PHNX’s Johnny Venerable reported that Arizona is seeking a high Day 2 pick for Sweat, who reportedly requested a trade after Jonathan Gannon’s dismissal.

For Cincinnati, the appeal would be adding another proven pass rusher alongside Mafe, with Dexter Lawrence creating problems inside. Sweat would make the most sense if the Bengals view him as part of their plans beyond 2026, since that reported price would be difficult to justify as injury insurance alone.

Josh Uche, Miami Dolphins

Aug 3, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins edge Josh Uche (9) works during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uche would be a more affordable option for the Bengals. His one-year contract is worth roughly $1.4 million, and PFF included him among its potential trade candidates in October.

He has two sacks this season, including one against New England on Sunday. Cincinnati also saw him during its Week 5 win over Miami.

If Howell and Johnson avoid extended absences, Uche could still strengthen the rotation at a manageable salary, provided Miami’s asking price reflects that supporting role.