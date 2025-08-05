All Bengals

Stat of the Jay: Where Bengals, Eagles Rank in Preseason Winning Percentage Since 2019

Jay Morrison

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI – It’s game week for the Cincinnati Bengals, even if it’s just a preseason game.

The Bengals open their preseason schedule at Lincoln Financial Field against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have the third-best odds to win Super Bowl LX at +700, while the Bengals are seventh at +2000.

But when it comes to preseason football, Cincinnati and Philadelphia have been among the worst teams in the league since 2019.

The Bengals are 3-12-1, which ranks them 32nd in winning percentage at .219.

The Eagles are 4-10-2 and are tied for the fourth worst winning percentage at .313.

Since 2015, Zac Taylor has been one of three coaches with a preseason winning percentage lower than .250 (minimum four games).

The two with lower winning percentages are:

Matt Patricia 1-7 (.125)

Jack Del Rio 2-10 (.167)

It all ties in with Taylor planning to play his starters more this season in an attempt to start the regular-season faster.

Taylor said Tuesday the starters will play “several” series Thursday night before clarifying that it probably means about a quarter.

For those of you who like to wager on preseason football, here are this week’s matchups and which teams have the edge in preseason winning percentage since 2019.

Jets (.735) at Packers (.438) – .297 edge

Steelers (.706) at Jaguars (.412) – 294

Texans (.647) at Vikings (.375) – .272

Giants (.500) at Bills (.750) – .250

Commanders (.375) at Patriots (.563) – .188

Raiders (.676) at Seahawks (.500) – .176

Titans (.688) at Buccaneers (.500) – .167

Chiefs (.500) at Cardinals (.333) – .167

Colts (.563) at Ravens (.750) – .187

Browns (.500) at Panthers .375) – .125

Saints (.467) at Chargers (.353) – .114

Broncos (.647) at 49ers (.594) – .53

Cowboys (.353) at Rams (.313) – .40

Lions (.294) at Falcons (.265) – .29

Dolphins (.625) at Bears (.647) – .22

