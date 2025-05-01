What Effect Did Shemar Stewart’s Combine Workout Have on Bengals, and Why Didn’t They Use a Top-30 Visit on Him?

Shemar Stewart is a DE prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 3 out of 1802 DE from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, Times unofficial.https://t.co/r9HXsXwSH4 pic.twitter.com/V2jH2WF8EJ