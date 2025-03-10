Bills' updated cap space after signing Josh Allen to massive contract extension
The Buffalo Bills had until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET (the start of the new league year) to get under the salary cap after entering the offseason over it.
Thankfully, the Bills were able to get that done in just two moves that included the release of veteran edge rusher Von Miller and the massive contract extension with Josh Allen.
According to several reports, Allen's record-setting extension is for six years and $330 million, with a jaw-dropping $230 million guaranteed.
The deal surpasses the one the Cleveland Browns handed out to Deshaun Watson in terms of the guaranteed money. Allen ranks second among quarterbacks in annual average behind Dallas Cowboys signal-caller, Dak Prescott.
Bills salary cap space
With the Miller and Allen moves now done, the Bills are finally under the salary cap threshold. Over The Cap has Buffalo sitting with just $6.3 million, though, so more moves will need to be made if Buffalo wants to really bolster its roster in free agency.
The Bills' biggest needs in no particular order come at edge rusher, cornerback, defensive tackle and wide receiver. EDGE became a need in the wake of the release of Miller.
At wide receiver, the Bills will see Amari Cooper hitting free agency after an unsuccessful half of a season in Buffalo. If he isn't brought back, look for the Bills to be in the market for a veteran to replace him.
The 2025 NFL Draft is another avenue the Bills will have to fix their wide receiver issue, and this is a very strong defensive line class, also.
At cornerback, Rasul Douglas is a pending free agent and will need to be replaced if he moves on. There are some very good cornerbacks on the open market, but the Bills will have a tough time bringing them in with their limited funds.
