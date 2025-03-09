Former Bucs' 4th-round draft pick frontrunner to be new Bills punter in 2025
The Buffalo Bills released veteran punter Sam Martin as a salary cap casualty, but not without already having a potential replacement under contract.
While Martin, who spent three full seasons with Buffalo, is headed to free agency, it seems as if Jake Camarda has an inside track to winning the job. Set to turn 26 years old in April, Camarda signed a reserve contract with the Bills at the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.
Whether it's through the draft, or adding a veteran free agent, Buffalo will most likely find competition for Camarda to go up against in the coming months, but the team obviously sees potential in the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starter
Camarda did not miss a game during either of his first two seasons with the Bucs, averaging more than 41.0 net yards per punt over that span. In addition to punting, Camarda handled kickoff duties for Tampa Bay since arriving as the No. 133 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.
After reportedly beginning to slide in performance towards the end of the 2023 campaign, Camarda was cut loose by Tampa Bay this past October. Camarda, a former two-time All-Southeastern Conference First Team selection for the Georgia Bulldogs, posted a 50.1 punting average to finish sixth amongst NFL leaders in 2023.
In addition to a new punter, the Bills will have a new special teams coordinator in 2025 as Chris Tabor takes over.
