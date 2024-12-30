Bills could host toughest wildcard matchup in NFL playoffs
The Bills locked up the number two seed for the third year in a row, which means they will play host to whoever the number seven seed is. In previous years, the seventh seeds have not been strong teams, but this year could be different. Depending on how this weekend plays out, the Bills could face the Steelers, Chargers, Broncos, Dolphins, or Bengals. Three of those are battling for a playoff spot, while the other two are in but seeding hasn't been determined yet. The Broncos, Dolphins, and Bengals have a combined record of 9-3 over the last four weeks and any of them could be a tough out.
The Broncos currently hold that last seed and just need to win against the Chiefs next weekend, who will likely rest their starters for most of the game. According to NFL.com, the Broncos have a 55% chance to secure a playoff spot. The Dolphins are next in line, should the Broncos lose and Miami win, the Dolphins would be in and have a 28% probability that happens. The longest shot belongs to the Bengals, and that's the team no one wants in the postseason.
The Bengals have a 17% chance of making the playoffs as the last seed. They need the Chiefs to defeat the Broncos and the Jets to beat the Dolphins, in addition to winning their game against the Steelers. The Steelers have secured a spot in the playoffs; however, their seeding remains undetermined, and they are also competing for the division title.
Teams don't want to see Joe Burrow in the playoffs
The Bengals have won four straight and are as hot as any team in the league right now. Defenses do not want to contend with Joe Burrow and their offense in the playoffs. Burrow has played as well, maybe better than any quarterback in the league this season, and if not for a bad defense that has cost them games this year, he would be squarely in the MVP conversation, most likely the frontrunner. The Bengals play Saturday, and if they win that game, Bills fans better be rooting for the Broncos and Dolphins on Sunday.