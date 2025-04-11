Bills Central

Analyst urges Bills to take SEC cornerback in Round 1 of NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills could add some SEC talent in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills hold the No. 30 overall pick in this month's NFL Draft, and they could look to use the selection for a number of different positions.

ESPN analyst Field Yates offered his opinion about where he feels the Bills should go with the pick, and he named cornerback as the biggest need for the team. Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos is someone he likes for Buffalo at No. 30.

"I think corner (is the position) that comes to mind first and finding a player that fits into what they want to do defensively," Yates said on YKBW.

"They've maybe had more success in the later portions of the draft with corners than in the early portions of the draft. But that being said, it's going to be hard to resist if one of these top corners is available either with their first-round pick or one of those two second-round picks in the back half of the round."

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos reacts after a pass breakup during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos reacts after a pass breakup during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If Amos is available at No. 30, Yates thinks the Bills shouldn't get cute with a trade and just pick him.

"[Ole Miss cornerback Trey] Amos is probably the one that I think about the most often for the Bills, just because the style of play they want to roll out defensively, and then also the style of play that Amos has available in his bag," Yates said.

Amos had 50 tackles and three interceptions this past season for the Rebels, proving to be a playmaker for one of the better programs in the country.

Should he come to Buffalo after the draft, he will have the opportunity to continue that run going and make an impact immediately for the Bills in their secondary.

American team defensive back Trey Amos of Ole Miss runs through drills during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
American team defensive back Trey Amos of Ole Miss runs through drills during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

