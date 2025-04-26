Bills war room audio: T.J. Sanders gets life-changing call from Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills have options on the defensive line, but they also have plenty of concerns. NFL free agency addition Larry Ogunjobi will be suspended for six games, while only Ed Oliver and DeWayne Carter are under contract beyond 2025.
That's why the Bills traded up to No. 41 in the 2025 NFL draft to take South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.
One of the top defensive tackles in this class, Sanders knew he would be drafted. That doesn't mean there's not emotion when these players get the life-changing news that they've been selected by an NFL franchise.
For Sanders, that emotion was coming from his mother, who could be heard crying in the background as her son spoke with general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott, and owner Terry Pegula. While Pegula was speaking with Sanders, he could hear crying on the phone, and Sanders confirmed it was his mother, who was overcome with joy.
Sanders, who had a top-30 visit with Buffalo, said he was excited and appreciated the Bills choosing him. He fills a major need and could be a long-term starter next to Oliver.
He joins Maxwell Hairston, the Bills' first-round pick out of Kentucky — who stole the show during the first night of the draft.
