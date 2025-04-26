NFL Draft: Trade details as Bills strike 3-for-3 picks deal with Bears
The Buffalo Bills turned two Round 2 picks into South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders on Friday night at the NFL Draft in Green Bay.
Not willing to wait until No. 56 overall, the Bills jumped up to the No. 41 slot by striking a trade with the Chicago Bears and managing to maintain the same number of remaining picks in the process.
Buffalo sent Picks No. 56, 62 and 109 to the Bears in exchange for Picks No. 41, 72, and 240. It's two second-rounders and a fourth-rounder swapped for selections in Round 2, 3 and 7. The Bills did not hold a third-rounder or seventh-rounder heading into the draft.
Dealing during the draft is becoming the M.O. for Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. He has made early-round trades each of the past four years at the helm.
Buffalo has eight more selections to make over the next five rounds. The Bills will hit the clock next at No. 72 overall on Friday.
The Bills' most-pressing needs remaining seem to be at wide receiver and safety (long term). Buffalo has not yet filled the starting WR spot vacated by free agent Amari Cooper. Meanwhile, safeties Damar Hamlin and Darrick Forrest are both on one-year contracts
Bills' 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1 — CB Max Hairston, Kentucky (No. 30 overall)
Round 2 — DT TJ Sanders, South Carolina (No. 41 overall) (from CHI)
Round 3 — No. 72 overall (from CHI)
Round 4 — No. 132 overall
Round 5 — No. 169 overall (compensatory)
Round 5 — No. 173 overall (compensatory)
Round 6 — No. 177 overall (from NYG)
Round 6 — No. 204 overall (from DET thru CLE)
Round 6 — No. 206 overall
Round 7 — No. 240 overall (from CHI)
