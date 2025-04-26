Bills Central

NFL Draft: Trade details as Bills strike 3-for-3 picks deal with Bears

The Buffalo Bills made a deal with the Chicago Bears at the NFL Draft in Green Bay, adding a DT, a third-rounder and a seventh-rounder in the process.

Ralph Ventre

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane waves to fans prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium.
The Buffalo Bills turned two Round 2 picks into South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders on Friday night at the NFL Draft in Green Bay.

Not willing to wait until No. 56 overall, the Bills jumped up to the No. 41 slot by striking a trade with the Chicago Bears and managing to maintain the same number of remaining picks in the process.

Buffalo sent Picks No. 56, 62 and 109 to the Bears in exchange for Picks No. 41, 72, and 240. It's two second-rounders and a fourth-rounder swapped for selections in Round 2, 3 and 7. The Bills did not hold a third-rounder or seventh-rounder heading into the draft.

Dealing during the draft is becoming the M.O. for Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. He has made early-round trades each of the past four years at the helm.

Buffalo has eight more selections to make over the next five rounds. The Bills will hit the clock next at No. 72 overall on Friday.

The Bills' most-pressing needs remaining seem to be at wide receiver and safety (long term). Buffalo has not yet filled the starting WR spot vacated by free agent Amari Cooper. Meanwhile, safeties Damar Hamlin and Darrick Forrest are both on one-year contracts

Bills' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1 — CB Max Hairston, Kentucky (No. 30 overall)

Round 2 — DT TJ Sanders, South Carolina (No. 41 overall) (from CHI)

Round 3 — No. 72 overall (from CHI)

Round 4 — No. 132 overall

Round 5 — No. 169 overall (compensatory)

Round 5 — No. 173 overall (compensatory)

Round 6 — No. 177 overall (from NYG)

Round 6 — No. 204 overall (from DET thru CLE)

Round 6 — No. 206 overall

Round 7 — No. 240 overall (from CHI)

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

