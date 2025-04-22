How the Buffalo Bills can solve their defensive tackle problem in this week's 2025 NFL Draft
The defensive line has been an annual concern for the Bills, failing to make the impactful and necessary plays to allow the Bills to secure the top seed in the AFC or advance to the Super Bowl.
The Buffalo Bills current roster is barren on the defensive line. The Bills have only six D-line players on their roster, with their one significant DT free agent suspended for a quarter of the season. They are expected to carry 7or 8 defensive tackles.
- Ed Oliver
- DaQuan Jones
- Javon Solomon
- DeWayne Carter
- Zion Logue
- Larry Ogunjobi (suspended for 6 games)
The Bills must focus on adding impact players to their defensive line in this weeks draft. Ideally, they find a three-technique defensive tackle that can hold blockers, stuff the run, and complement DT Ed Oliver by taking on double teams.
Do not be surprised if the Bills take more than one defensive tackle in this draft.
Which defensive tackles will likely be there for the Bills at the 30th selection.
DT HOME RUN OPTIONS AT THE 30TH SELECTION
Derek Harmon, DT, Oregon. An experienced player who is expected to be pro-ready and contribute immediately. Massive player with exceptional height and weight. 247 Sports compares him to 9 year NFL vet D.J. Reader, stating that Harmon is a "naturally good athlete who is light on his feet but needs to make sure he does not get too heavy. Actually plays more like a smaller defensive tackle. He is a penetrator with lateral agility who can side-step blockers and make plays in the backfield. Will have to learn to play lower and eat up blockers in college. Has good upside and flashes high-level ability. Must still gain more consistency and improve technically, but his some rare traits."
In 2024 Harmon was outstanding recording 45 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks for the 13-1 Oregon Ducks. Harmon was rewarded with several post-season accolades, including being named to the Second-team Associated Press All-American and Third-team All-Big Ten Conference.
- Hometown: Detroit, MI
- Redshirt Junior
- transferred to Oregon after 3 years at Michigan State
- Height: 6’ 4 1/2’’
- Weight: 313 lbs
- Arm: 34 3/8’’
- Hand: 10 3/8’’
- Combine: Total Score 79 which ranks 4th for DTs
- 4.95 40 yard dash
Harmon College Career:
- 2024: Played all 14 games with 13 starts (45 tackles, 10.5 TFLs with 5 sacks, 4 PBUs, 2 FFs. Second-team Associated Press All-American. Third-team All-Big Ten Conference.
- 2023 (Michigan State): Played in all 12 games with 10 starts (40 tackles, 3.5 TFLs with 1.5 sacks, PBU, FF).
- 2022 (Michigan State): Played in all 12 games with 5 starts (30 tackles, 3 TFLs with 2 sacks, PBU).2021 (Michigan State): Redshirted. Played in 4 games as a reserve (1 tackle).
NFL.com reported this quote about Harmon from an NFC executive: “He plays like a Raven or a Steeler. Off the tape, he reminds me of a young Cam Heyward but bigger.”
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan. A behemoth who is equally massive and powerful, yet nimble and quick. 247 Sports compares him to 12 year NFL DT Johnathan Hankins, stating that Grant is a "massive interior prospect. Looks like a classic nose guard but is not just a gap plugger in high school. Runs surprisingly well for a big guy, shows closing speed and will pursue plays. Nimble and can make offensive linemen miss their punch but can also drive them straight back with brute strength. Has to be more consistent play to play but has upside because size and ability to move at that size are rare."
- Hometown: Gary, IN
- Junior
- Height: 6’ 4’’
- Weight: 331 lbs
- Arm: 33 1/2’’
- Hand: 10 1/8’’
- Combine Score: Total Score 76 which ranks 6th for DTs
Grant College Career:
- 2024: Started 12 games (32 tackles, 6.5 TFLs with 3 sacks, 5 PBUs). Third-team Associated Press All-American. Second-team All-Big Ten.
- 2023: Second-team All-Big Ten Conference. Played in all 15 games with 5 starts for the national champion Wolverines (29 tackles, 5 TFLs with 3.5 sacks, INT, 6 PBUs).
- 2022: Played in all 14 games as a reserve (8 tackles).
NFL.com reported a quote about Grant from an NFC area scout: “He was a little inconsistent on tape (in 2024) but he’s going to be a freaky tester and guys with that size and those numbers are really hard to find.”
