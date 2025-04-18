Bills drop defensive tackle and tight end from roster one week before NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills trimmed two players off their 90-man roster on Thursday one week before they are scheduled to make 10 selections at the NFL Draft.
The Bills released defensive lineman Branson Deen and waived tight end Armani Rogers with a non-football injury. Both players signed futures contracts this past January.
Deen, an undersized defensive tackle, spent much of the 2024 campaign on Buffalo's practice squad. He initially signed an undrafted rookie contract last spring.
The developmental lineman was called up for one game last season, logging 15 snaps in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans on October 6. Deen's departure leaves five defensive tackles currently under contract with the Bills — Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, DeWayne Carter, Larry Ogunjobi, Zion League.
Rogers, a former college quarterback, is an intriguing tight end prospect due to his size and athleticism, but a torn Achilles stunted his development in 2023. He reportedly re-tore it earlier this offseason hence the "non-football injury" designation.
The Bills have only three tight ends — Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Zach Davidson — in the mix and will most certainly add to the position next week.
After signing cornerback Tre'Davious White to a one-year contract on Thursday evening, Buffalo currently has 67 players on their 90-man roster. The Bills will most likely use draft capital on at least one defensive tackle, too.