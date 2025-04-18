Bills Central

Bills drop defensive tackle and tight end from roster one week before NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills said goodbye to two developmental players on Thursday, increasing the likelihood they will add at those positions in next week's NFL Draft

Ralph Ventre

Bills DeShawn Williams tries to squeeze between Branson Deen and Ed Oliver during Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on August 8, 2024.
Bills DeShawn Williams tries to squeeze between Branson Deen and Ed Oliver during Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on August 8, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Buffalo Bills trimmed two players off their 90-man roster on Thursday one week before they are scheduled to make 10 selections at the NFL Draft.

The Bills released defensive lineman Branson Deen and waived tight end Armani Rogers with a non-football injury. Both players signed futures contracts this past January.

Deen, an undersized defensive tackle, spent much of the 2024 campaign on Buffalo's practice squad. He initially signed an undrafted rookie contract last spring.

The developmental lineman was called up for one game last season, logging 15 snaps in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans on October 6. Deen's departure leaves five defensive tackles currently under contract with the Bills — Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, DeWayne Carter, Larry Ogunjobi, Zion League.

Armani Rogers (88) runs with the ball
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers (88) runs with the ball / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Rogers, a former college quarterback, is an intriguing tight end prospect due to his size and athleticism, but a torn Achilles stunted his development in 2023. He reportedly re-tore it earlier this offseason hence the "non-football injury" designation.

The Bills have only three tight ends — Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Zach Davidson — in the mix and will most certainly add to the position next week.

After signing cornerback Tre'Davious White to a one-year contract on Thursday evening, Buffalo currently has 67 players on their 90-man roster. The Bills will most likely use draft capital on at least one defensive tackle, too.

Branson Deen waves
Buffalo defensive tackle Branson Deen waves to fans as he walks toward the practice field. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

