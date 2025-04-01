Bills add Notre Dame star in latest NFL mock draft
The Buffalo Bills may have re-signed Christian Benford to a new contract, but there is still a need to boost the team's cornerback depth.
That's why Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski has the Bills taking Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison with the No. 30 overall pick.
"The Buffalo Bills are searching for any path that can lead them to the Super Bowl after repeatedly coming up short against the Kansas City Chiefs," Sobleski writes.
"The organization already brought in Joey Bosa to provide a boost to the team's pass rush. The secondary is already solid, though the Bills should be hard-pressed to pass on a talent of Benjamin Morrison's pedigree.
"Morrison suffered a hip injury this season, which muddies the water a bit. Still, he looked like a top-15 pick prior to the issue."
Morrison, who turned 21 last month, has a bright future ahead of him and can still learn a lot from the likes of Benford and the rest of Buffalo's secondary.
Morrison was the sixth cornerback taken in the mock draft behind Travis Hunter (Colorado), Will Johnson (Michigan), Jahdae Barron (Texas), Trey Amos (Ole Miss) and Azareye'h Thomas (Florida State).
Cornerbacks may start flying off the board early, so the Bills would be wise to take one with their pick in hopes of developing him into a long-term starter.
