All-SEC prospect projects as rare fit for Bills' defensive scheme
The Buffalo Bills will almost undoubtedly add to their stable of cornerbacks through the NFL Draft.
If the board falls the right way, the Bills could land a starting CB2 by using one of their three Top 62 selections.
There's one high-ranking cornerback prospect who makes an ideal fit for head coach Sean McDermott's defensive philosophy, according to NFL Films producer Greg Cosell.
Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos is a consensus Top 100 prospect with mostly second-round draft grades, and he projects as the type of corner who can thrive in McDermott's zone-heavy scheme.
"This is the guy I was talking about that I think fits the Bills. He's a really good zone corner. Now, he can play press, but you're dealing with a guy that's 6'1" 195 [pounds]," said Cosell during his weekly appearance on One Bills Live.
Cosell, a senior producer and film junkie, gushed over Amos's ability to succeed in a zone scheme.
"I really thought he played zone really, really well," said Cosell. "I thought he could read receiver splits and routes. I thought he communicated really well on the back end. I thought he had good sense of spacing. I thought he kinda understood the conflict areas in zone. I thought he played with good eye discipline. I think this guy can play both [man and zone coverage], but I think he's a good zone corner prospect. To me, I don't think there's that many of those guys in college."
As for his physical attributes, Amos did okay for himself at the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, finishing in the top half of the CB class. His 10-foot-6 broad jump ranked seventh out of 21 competitors, and it was three inches better than the mark produced by Texas CB Jahdae Barron, who has been viewed as a Top 3 prospect in the draft class at the position.
"He actually ran really well at the Combine. I watched six games and I was very axnious to see his athletic testing, and it was pretty good. I think he ran a 4.43, and again, not that that means everything, but 40 times usually do mean something," said Cosell.
While raw ability is important, being a system fit is an underrated attribute and Amos certainly seems to fit with the Bills.
