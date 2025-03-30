Pete Prisco matches Bills with late-round gem who makes Ed Oliver 'better player'
The Buffalo Bills have a couple of draft needs on the defensive side of the ball, including a running mate for defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Right now, the Bills have an aging DaQuan Jones on the final year of his contract, and although he has ability, the defensive tackle lacks the desired size needed to clog the middle. Free-agent addition Larry Ogunjobi is a big body that's been battle tested, but he's only a one-year contract and will miss the first six games due to a suspension.
"I think a big body defensive tackle is still something they need, and they have to get a corner," said CBS senior writer Pete Prisco while speaking on One Bills Live.
While Prisco advocated for Buffalo to select a cornerback in Round 1, specifically Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, the longtime reporter suggested that the Bills could find a gem of a defensive tackle available on Day 3.
"Ed Oliver could be so much of a better player if he had a big power player next to him, a dominant guy. Having said that, this is a deep defensive tackle class. I'll give you an example of a guy down the line that the Bills could take, I think would be a great addition — Jamaree Caldwell from Oregon," said Prisco.
Caldwell has been somewhat overshadowed during the draft by fellow Oregon linemate Derrick Harmon, who is projected to be one of the first three defensive tackles selected on Day 1.
"He's a 335-pounder and plays in the middle of that line next to Harmon. Most people look at Harmon, and they say okay well, who's the other guy? I went to watch Harmon and I kept coming back to Caldwell," said Prisco.
RELATED: NFL color analyst predicts Bills draft Rasul Douglas successor with 'terrific skill set'
While size and measurements certainly make Caldwell an intriguing prospect, its attitude and effort that made a lasting impression on Prisco, who cited what he witnessed during Oregon's 41-21 loss to Ohio State in the CFP Playoffs.
"He's getting blown out against Ohio State late in the game, in the playoff game this year. The second-to-last play is a run play wide and Jamaree Caldwell, at 340 pounds, goes and chases the back down to the sideline the second-to-last play of the game. That's telling to me, so that's the kind of guy the Bills can use in the middle of their defense," said Prisco.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —