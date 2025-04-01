Bills Central

New PFF mock draft projects wild trade-up by Bills for top CB prospect

In this scenario, the Buffalo Bills jump 11 picks to select a star cornerback prospect

Colin Richey

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates with defensive back Keon Sabb (3) after a turnover against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates with defensive back Keon Sabb (3) after a turnover against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
PFF's Dalton Wasserman, a college football and draft analyst, released his latest mock draft on Monday, which includes the Buffalo Bills trading up from No. 30 overall to select Michigan cornerback Will Johnson after a swap with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His mock trade included the Bills giving up pick 30 and pick 62 to jump 11 spots, receiving pick 19 from Tampa Bay.

"The Bills have plenty of defensive depth but lack star power and are extremely thin at cornerback. With an extra second-round pick at their disposal, they should trade up and grab a potential star like Johnson. While he's had some recent injury issues, he earned an elite 91.3 PFF coverage grade during his three seasons at Michigan," Wasserman explains.

Will Johnson (2) celebrates
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 194 pound Wolverine racked up plenty of accolades during his time at Michigan. He was a freshman All-American in 2022, and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 while helping the Wolverine's win a national championship. In 2024, he was second-team All-American and second-team All-Big Ten, and returned both of his interceptions during the season for touchdowns.

Will Johnson running back an interception for a touchdown against Fresno State.
Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) runs the ball after he makes an interception in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

