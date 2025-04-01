New PFF mock draft projects wild trade-up by Bills for top CB prospect
PFF's Dalton Wasserman, a college football and draft analyst, released his latest mock draft on Monday, which includes the Buffalo Bills trading up from No. 30 overall to select Michigan cornerback Will Johnson after a swap with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
His mock trade included the Bills giving up pick 30 and pick 62 to jump 11 spots, receiving pick 19 from Tampa Bay.
"The Bills have plenty of defensive depth but lack star power and are extremely thin at cornerback. With an extra second-round pick at their disposal, they should trade up and grab a potential star like Johnson. While he's had some recent injury issues, he earned an elite 91.3 PFF coverage grade during his three seasons at Michigan," Wasserman explains.
The 6-foot-2, 194 pound Wolverine racked up plenty of accolades during his time at Michigan. He was a freshman All-American in 2022, and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 while helping the Wolverine's win a national championship. In 2024, he was second-team All-American and second-team All-Big Ten, and returned both of his interceptions during the season for touchdowns.
