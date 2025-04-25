Bills Central

NFL draft analyst praised Bills while offering high grade on Round 1 pick

It's hard to find anyone who didn't approve of the Bills selection in Round 1.

Randy Gurzi

Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills at No. 30.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills at No. 30. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills ended up with one of the stars of the NFL draft. At pick No. 30, they took Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who was the fastest player at the NFL Combine.

Hairston proved to be a ball of energy throughout the night and hyped up players who were selected ahead of him.

MORE: Sports Illustrated's Day 2 mock draft: Bills get their DT plus safety help

Beyond being incredibly likable, Hairston was a ball-hawk for Kentucky and should start early in his career. It's not just Buffalo fans who feel this way, either, as NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter gave Buffalo an A- for their selection.

Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Hairston is not a large corner (5-11, 183) but he has 4.28 speed. He does not back down against big receivers and possesses the confidence needed to face the opposition’s top receiver. However, he must prove he's strong enough to stick with and tackle physical pass-catchers on the next level." — Reuter, NFL.com

Reuter pointed out that Buffalo left some talented pass rushers on the board, despite Joey Bosa's injury history. They'll also be dealing with the suspension of two defensive linemen, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi.

With two picks in Round 2, however, they should be able to find someone capable of filling that role. The most important thing is that they add solid value at each selection, which they did in Round 1.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Bills Draft Updates