NFL draft analyst praised Bills while offering high grade on Round 1 pick
The Buffalo Bills ended up with one of the stars of the NFL draft. At pick No. 30, they took Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who was the fastest player at the NFL Combine.
Hairston proved to be a ball of energy throughout the night and hyped up players who were selected ahead of him.
Beyond being incredibly likable, Hairston was a ball-hawk for Kentucky and should start early in his career. It's not just Buffalo fans who feel this way, either, as NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter gave Buffalo an A- for their selection.
"Hairston is not a large corner (5-11, 183) but he has 4.28 speed. He does not back down against big receivers and possesses the confidence needed to face the opposition’s top receiver. However, he must prove he's strong enough to stick with and tackle physical pass-catchers on the next level." — Reuter, NFL.com
Reuter pointed out that Buffalo left some talented pass rushers on the board, despite Joey Bosa's injury history. They'll also be dealing with the suspension of two defensive linemen, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi.
With two picks in Round 2, however, they should be able to find someone capable of filling that role. The most important thing is that they add solid value at each selection, which they did in Round 1.
