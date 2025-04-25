Sports Illustrated's Day 2 mock draft: Bills get their DT plus safety help
Defensive tackle was a popular mock draft first-round match for the Buffalo Bills, but the secondary's need for speed reigned supreme on Thursday night in Green Bay.
The Bills selected Kentucky cornerback Max Hairston, the fastest player at this year's NFL Combine, at No. 30 overall at the NFL Draft. With two more selections in the Top 62, however, Buffalo should get its chance to add beef to its defensive line interior on Friday.
Sports Illustrated's Rounds 2 and 3 Mock Draft hints that the Bills will use the No. 56 overall selection on South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders, who made an official "30" visit to Orchard Park earlier this month.
In the simulation, Buffalo passed on two well-respected DT prospects. Toledo's Darius Alexander lasted until No. 59 overall and Texas's Alfred Collins went to the Detroit Lions one selection later.
With the No. 62 overall pick, the Bills added Texas safety Andrew Mukuba in the SI mock draft. Notre Dame's Xavier Watts didn't last past the No. 49 selection.
For those Bills' fans on the wide receiver train, Iowa State's Jaylin Noel went to the Los Angeles Chargers one pick prior to the Bills' No. 56 selection. Utah State's Jalen Royals lands with the New Orleans Saints in Round 3 at No. 71 overall.
As of now, Buffalo does not have a third-round selection, so barring a trade, its final pick on Friday will be the third-to-last in Round 2.
DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
Sanders, a 2024 All-Southeastern Conference Second Team selection, was a three-year contributor for South Carolina. Reportedly clocked at 4.99s in the 40-yard dash, he can stop the run while also generating pressure on the passer.
"The Bills did a lot of work on cornerbacks and defensive tackles, and after addressing the former in Round 1, they’ll turn to the latter in Round 2. Sanders is quick, athletic and powerful—a blend of traits that give him a lofty ceiling on Buffalo’s defensive line," said Flick.
RELATED: Bills drop defensive tackle and tight end from roster one week before NFL Draft
S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Mukuba, the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year, played three seasons for Clemson before landing at Texas. The Zimbabwe-born prospect has 4.45 speed, but has a fourth-round draft grade from NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.
"Mukuba had five interceptions in 2024. He’s athletic, physical and aggressive, and he’d be a quality addition to the back end of the Bills’ secondary," said Flick.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —