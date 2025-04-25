Watch Bills' first-round draft pick get emotional with family after selection
There's almost no bigger moment for future NFL rookies than the day they were drafted into the league. And it's even more special when captured without the player knowing.
The Buffalo Bills made Kentucky CB Max Hairston their first-round selection at No. 30 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hairston is a talented player who figures to slot into Buffalo's lineup fairly quickly alongside Christian Benford and Taron Johnson.
But even as big as this day is for him, he was not afraid to be vulnerable among his loved ones. Hairston was joined by his parents, Robin and Marvin Hairston, on Thursday night, with whom he got to share several personal moments.
And while the first embrace captures more of Maxwell's moment with his dad, there was also a moment he got to share with his mother. That may be the one that stands out for Maxwell, as he clung to his mother while he and his family watched NFL commissioner Roger Goddell announce the Bills were selecting him.
Maxwell is one of four Hairston kids, along with Alexandria, Marvin Jr., and Madison. Coming from a "tight-knit, no-excuses" family, that support system played a big part in Maxwell making his way to Buffalo.
"Maxwell’s parents, Robin and Marvin Hairston, built the blueprint," which was shared on College Football Network. "His dad, Marvin, is a boss in more ways than one. With an MBA in Operations Management from Wayne State and executive experience at SprayTek Inc., Marvin brought a businesslike mindset into parenting.
"Marvin was structured in all the right ways. Whether academics or athletics, the Hairston kids were taught to show up, be sharp, and finish strong. And Maxwell did just that."
If there's anything we know about Maxwell's future in the NFL, it's that he'll have his family along for the ride.
