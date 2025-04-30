PFF claims Buffalo Bills had 'one of the best overall drafts in the NFL'
The Buffalo Bills felt good about their work in the 2025 NFL draft, but there were some mixed reviews.
Not everyone was sold on their decision to move up for T.J. Sanders from South Carolina, since it meant they no longer had two picks in the second round. They made up for this, however, by getting Arkansas defensive end Jackson in the third round.
Their ability to find value throughout the draft was praised by Pro Football Focus, which released a video on Instagram, saying the Bills "had one of the best overall drafts in the NFL."
The video says that first-round pick Maxwell Hairston provides them a high-caliber cornerback opposite Christin Benford. They also praised Sanders, saying he's a 3-tech who can "shoot gaps with an explosive first step and lateral quickness."
What really stands out for the Bills was their work on the final day. For adding players such as Deone Walker, PFF said their "Day 3 picks are littered with players who could make an impact at the next level."
They said the Bills needed to have a great draft heading into this season, and they were able to accomplish that.
